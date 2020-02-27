Wheeler steps down as Coastal Christian boys basketball coach

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The Coastal Christian High School boys basketball team will have a new leader at the helm next season. After thirteen years, Head Coach Craig Wheeler has made the decision to step down. Coach Wheeler has guided the Centurions’ program from its inception in 2007 and has built a solid foundation for continued success.

Coastal Christian High School has announced that George Greene has accepted the head coaching position for its Boys Varsity Basketball Team. Greene has been with the Coastal Christian Program as an Assistant Varsity and Head JV Coach since 2015. Greene played college basketball at North Carolina A&T State University.