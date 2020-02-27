WWAY and NHRMC have another successful health fair for 11th year

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It was a big day around WWAY Thursday, and at Independence Mall. That is because it was “health fair day”.

We partnered with New Hanover Regional Medical Center to help people get healthy.

WWAY’s Lakeeda Johnson was live at the mall where we broadcasted our noon news, and watched thousands of people get free health screenings.

The mall was even busier than usual Thursday. That is because thousands of people took advantage of the 11th annual WWAY Tv and New Hanover Regional Medical Center Health Fair.

“It’s a one stop shop for everything. All your health. Come here to get checked out,” Participant Anthony Grady said.

On one side of the mall you could see dozens of people getting their health screenings, and across the way, others were talking to medical staff about their health needs.

Grady says he walked away with more awareness of his health.

“Got my flu shot today, I learned that my low, cholestoral was down, so I gotta get that up, so I learned a lot about myself today,” Grady said.

First timer, Brandon Echavarrieta says he thought the fair was too good to be true when he first heard about it.

“I was skeptical, but I’m glad I came,” Echavarrieta stated.

Echavarrieta says he’s thankful insurance was not a requirement.

“Around here and what not where you can go and actually get help with dentist too, and health care,” Echavarrieta expressed.

Pivot Physical Therapy Representative Kimberly Sublett says the fair introduced people to services they never knew they needed.

“Whether you have insurance or not, it’s a good opportunity for us to be able to talk with them and figure out what their best opportunity is to help them,” Sublett said.

There was lots of free stuff at the mall, from flu shots to important medical advice. If you were not able to make it out this year, we’ll be back next year!