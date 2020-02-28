Amanda Fitzpatrick says goodbye to WWAY

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After three and a half years of bringing viewers in the Cape Fear the evening news, WWAY’s Amanda Fitzpatrick is dropping the mic, so to speak, and leaving us here at WWAY.

“It’s so hard to say goodbye, sounds cliché, but there really is no other way to say how I feel about leaving,” said Fitzpatrick.

Back in December, Amanda gave birth to a beautiful baby girl named Naomi. Now she and her husband Yusef will be relocating with their new bundle of joy to Durham.

Yusef, a veteran and member of federal law enforcement, has accepted a position leading the tactical operations team and as a lieutenant at Butner FCC prison.

“Many people don’t know this, but my husband has sacrificed for the past 3 1/2 years. While working in Bennettsville, South Carolina he was driving 2 1/2 hours each way to spend time with me while I carried out my dream of working at WWAY. Now it’s my turn,” said Fitzpatrick.

Amanda stopped by the WWAY studios to make the announcement and share her testimony.

”I learned that I would be having my baby two months early, I panicked and nearly lost my life in the delivery room, but God kept both of us and we survived!”

She says thanks to the preparation and careful monitoring during her pregnancy by Atlantic Fetal Medical center high risk specialist Dr. Imelda Odibo, her baby was able to come in to this world healthy.

“Dr. Odibo was a guardian angel and was there every step of the way I was able to carry her as long as I did!”

Fitzpatrick also says her delivery doctor, Dr. Lee Ann Garner’s quick thinking and planning saved her life after a postpartum hemorrhage during the emergency c-section.

“I’m sharing this because there are a lot of minority women who don’t make it as far as I did, and who are dying during pregnancy and delivery and I want my story to educate and encourage other women my age and race to get regular checkups and be your own advocate before, during and after your pregnancy.“

“There are so many people to thank and I’m truly grateful for my co-anchor Randy Aldridge for being there at the hospital,along with my friends Tonya Pitts, Lolita Bryant and sorority sister Rebecca Hixon who stayed with me during my visits to the triage. Wilmington truly has been a village for me and my baby.”

Amanda joined WWAY in August of 2016 as the evening anchor, bringing with her a wealth of experience from years spent working in Raleigh, Dallas, and Charlotte.

During her time at WWAY, Amanda has been very active in the Cape Fear region, from emceeing numerous charity and community events to creating Wilmington Black Professionals, an organization focused on linking black professionals with businesses interested in hiring minorities.

We sure will miss Amanda’s smile and impact on the Cape Fear region and wish her and her family the best of luck!

To read more and keep up with Amanda’s next move check out her blog at www.amandafitzpatrick.com