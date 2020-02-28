Animal shelter gives away free animals

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you are looking to give an animal a forever home, you can check out the Pender County Animal Shelter.

They are giving away animals free of charge, and it is because they have too many!

Friday, the shelter posted photos of animals up for adoption on its Facebook page.

Shelter Manager Jewell Horton says just Friday morning alone, they took in 100 animals.

On an average day, the shelter gets between four to five. Horton says there is a way to prevent this problem, people should think more before getting a pet.

“People ask ‘Why? Why does this keeping happening?’ The biggest thing, is it goes back to it’s not a shelter problem, it’s a society problem. Certainly we’re not out here begging to bring your pet the shelter necessarily, but we are begging you to be responsible pet owners. Know you’ve got and spay and neuter,” Horton said.

She says if your pet goes missing, people should check their local animal shelter first. The operating hours Saturday are between 12-4pm.