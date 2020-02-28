Brothers plead guilty to Pender County murder

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two brothers are going to prison after a drug deal turned deadly in Pender County.

Brett Adam Young, 26, of Teachey, pleaded guilty on Friday in Pender County Superior Court to Second Degree Murder before the Honorable Judge Kent Harrell for the killing of Deonte Pearsall.

On June 1, 2017, Brett Young and his brother, Austin Young, traveled from Duplin County to Church Street in northern Pender County to sell marijuana to Deonte Pearsall and his brother, Dashaun Pearsall.

Deonte Pearsall, who was unarmed, robbed Austin Young of the marijuana and ran off. Brett Young shot him twice in the back with an AR-15 from approximately 40 yards away.

After Pearsall was shot, the Young brothers went up to him and took the marijuana back. The Young brothers tried to escape but were detained at gunpoint by an off-duty Wallace Police officer.

Pearsall died on the scene.

Both Young brothers have been in jail since the shooting. Austin Young agreed to cooperate with law enforcement and entered a plea of Voluntary Manslaughter today. Judge Harrell sentenced him to 64-89 months in the Department of Adult Correction.

Brett Young was sentenced to 25-31 years in the Department of Adult Correction.