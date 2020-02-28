Diamond Hawks blank Kentucky in series opener

LEXINGTON,KY (UNCW Sports)– Jac Croom and Cole Weiss both collected three hits as UNCW ran past Kentucky, 8-0, in the series opener on Friday at Kentucky Proud Park.

The Seahawks upped their record to 7-3 while the Wildcats had their five-game winning streak halted and dipped to 5-4. The win for UNCW was the first against a SEC member since 2004 when it knocked off Tennessee at the Kinston Regional.

UNCW starter Zarion Sharpe (2-0) earned the win with seven shutout innings. The lefthander scattered four hits and a pair of walks. Blake Deatherage closed out the shutout win, striking out two in two innings of work.

The shutout win halted Kentucky’s scoring streak at 127 games, third longest active streak in the nation.

Croom and Weiss led the UNCW hit parade that also saw Matt Suggs finish with two hits. Croom knocked in three runs on the afternoon while Weiss homered and plated two runs. Suggs also homered as he and Weiss went back-to-back in the sixth inning.

UK’s Jimmy Ramsey (1-2) took the loss, allowing three runs on nine hits over five innings.

Chase Estep led the Wildcat lineup with two hits.

The series continues Saturday with another 1 p.m. start at Kentucky proud Park.