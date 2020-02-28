EPA updates PFAS Action Plan, criminal investigations underway

WASHINGTON, DC (WWAY) –The Environmental Protection Agency has released an update on its PFAS Action Plan, which shows multiple criminal investigations are underway concerning PFAS-related pollution.

The Action Plan, which was put in place a year ago, was created to address per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances in the environment. It outlines both short-term and long-term goals.

The February update discussed enforcement action the EPA has taken to address PFAS to protect health and the environment.

As examples, the EPA cited enforcement action in 2019 against facilities in West

Virginia and North Carolina for violating requirements under the TSCA while manufacturing PFAS chemicals.

The EPA said it is also continuing to investigate PFAS releases, including issuing 20 information request letters and conducting 11 onsite inspections since July 2017, including joint inspections with states.

In September 2019, EPA also awarded nearly $6 million to fund research by eight organizations to expand the understanding of the environmental risks posed by PFAS in waste streams and to identify practical approaches to manage the potential impacts as PFAS enters the environment.

Some of that funding went to NC State University to collect landfill gas samples from more than 400 landfills across the U.S. to determine if PFAS from landfill gas is a significant source of PFAS released into the atmosphere.