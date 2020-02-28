Law enforcement has special training

DOWNTOWN WILMINGTON (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is cracking down on DWI’s.

The department and other local law enforcement had special training Friday at the Wilmington Convention Center.

Last year Wilmington experienced a significant number of alcohol related fatalities. Officers learned how to write case reports and how drugs effect the body.

Forensic Test for Alcohol Representative Mark Anderson says the department wants people to make responsible decisions.

“The City of Wilmington is serious. The Police department and Chief Williams is serious about DWI enforcement here in the city. Once that reputation gets out, maybe people will be more likely to choose an alternative like Uber, Lift, or one of the many taxi cabs that are available in town,” Anderson said.

We were told officers also got their re-certification in standardized field sobriety testing.