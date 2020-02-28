Mike Bloomberg to hold Saturday rally at Laney High School

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Saturday, the last day of early voting in North Carolina, Mike Bloomberg will campaign in Wilmington, as well as headline the North Carolina Democratic Party’s inaugural Blue NC Celebration in Charlotte.

Saturday is three days before the primary.

- Advertisement -

According to his campaign, the presidential candidate will appear at Laney High School.

International Campaign Spokeswoman Sabrina Singh says this is Bloomberg’s fourth visit to North Carolina and the first visit to the Port City.

Singh says this is battle ground state and Saturday’s event is to make sure as many voters as possible turn out to vote on Tuesday.

“We have to be really competitive in these states and so that’s why we’re making North Carolina one of our last stops because we know the importance of the state before we enter into super Tuesday,” Singh said.

This is Bloomberg’s last stop before Tuesday.

Doors open at 3:00 p.m. The event will start at 4:00 p.m.

If you’d like to attend, you can RSVP here.