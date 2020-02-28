More than 30,000 early voters cast ballots in the Cape Fear

SOUTHEASTERN, NC (WWAY) — Early voting ends Saturday and more than 30,000 people across the Cape Fear have already cast their ballot.

Democrats are leading the early vote in New Hanover, Columbus and Bladen counties.

According to the Civitas Institute, 6,126 voters in New Hanover County support the Democratic party, 4,143 support the unaffiliated party and 3,610 support the Republican party.

Republicans take the lead for Brunswick and Pender county voters.

In Brunswick county, party support is close with 3,961 Republican votes, 3,619 Democrat votes and 3,450 unaffiliated votes. Pender county also has close party support with 1,089 Republican votes, 931 Democrat votes and 759 unaffiliated votes.

The largest early voter turn out is in New Hanover County with almost 14,000 votes cast, as of Friday afternoon. Columbus county had the lowest turnout with less than 2,000 early voters.

Early voting ends Saturday.

Polls open at 6:30 am on Tuesday for the primary election.