North Carolina’s Central Prison gets first female warden

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina’s Central Prison in Raleigh has named its first female warden.

The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice said in a statement Friday that Denise Jackson will take the helm of the 136-year-old facility on March 16.

Jackson will be responsible for all operations at Central Prison.

The male, high-security facility has been in operation since 1884.

It houses prisoners with acute medical or mental health needs as well as some of the state’s most violent offenders who require high levels of security.

The facility also holds prisoners on death row.