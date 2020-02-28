Pedestrian in serious condition after being hit by car

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police are investigating after a man was hit by a van Friday morning in Wilmington.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, the crash happened near Eastwood and Military Cutoff roads around 2:30 a.m.

Police say a van was traveling west on Eastwood approaching Military Cutoff, preparing to make a right, when a man attempted to cross Eastwood and was struck.

The man was taken to NHRMC and is in serious condition.

No charges have been filed at this time.