Pedestrian in serious condition after being hit by car

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police are investigating after a man was hit by a van Friday morning in Wilmington.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, the crash happened near Eastwood and Military Cutoff roads around 2:30 a.m.
- Advertisement -
Police say a van was traveling west on Eastwood approaching Military Cutoff, preparing to make a right, when a man attempted to cross Eastwood and was struck.
The man was taken to NHRMC and is in serious condition.
No charges have been filed at this time.