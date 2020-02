WILMINGTON, NC (StarNews) — A sculpture that’s called The Forum home for the last 20 years is now being relocated.

“Harmony” by Wilmington artist Hiroshi Sueyoshi is being moved after being displayed at the shopping center since 2020.

Its new permanent home is in the Cameron Art Museum.

The sculpture stands 17-feet tall with blue, green, and tan abstract figures.

The scuplture will still live outside in Pyramid Park at the museum.

