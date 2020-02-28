UNCW Softball rolls in Seahawk Challenge doubleheader

WILMINGTON,NC (UNCW Sports)–Senior Dominique Travers and redshirt senior Rachel Willis combined to record seven hits while driving in four runs as UNCW swept a doubleheader against Toledo and Robert Morris to open the Seahawk Softball Challenge at Boseman Field on Friday afternoon.

The Seahawks, who upped their record to 4-11 on the season, won back-to-back games for the first time this season. After posting an 8-0 victory in five innings against Toledo to begin the day, UNCW rallied with two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to secure a 6-5 triumph over Robert Morris.

Travers went 4-for-8 in the twinbill with two hits in each contest. She also drove in a run against Robert Morris with a double in the seventh inning to tie the game.

Willis, meanwhile, had three hits in the doubleheader sweep with a home run and three runs batted in.

Senior Rylee Pate earned the win against Toledo, scattering two hits in a complete game victory with seven strikeouts to run her record to 3-4.

Sophomore Janel Gamache took the win against Robert Morris after giving up one hit over 3.1 innings of relief with three strikeouts.

How It Happened vs. Toledo: UNCW erupted for four runs on four hits in the first inning to build a 4-0 lead the Seahawks did not relinquish. Sophomore Jada Santiago gave the Seahawks a 1-0 advantage with an RBI double down the left field line before a fielder’s choice by redshirt senior Rachel Willis plated another run. With two outs in the frame, junior Anna Knox added two more runs with a single to center field, scoring Willis and Santiago.

How It Happened vs. Robert Morris: After Robert Morris scored a run in the top of the eighth inning, UNCW scored twice in the bottom of the frame to secure the sweep. Junior Emily Langkamp scored on a wild pitch to even the score before Willis tallied the game-winning run on a Robert Morris error.

Up Next: The Seahawks continue play at the Seahawk Softball Challenge on Saturday, Feb. 29, when they face Toledo and Marist.