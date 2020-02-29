35th US Colored Troop reeanctors teach Wilmington black history

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 35th United States Colored Troops used this year’s extra day in Black History Month to teach United States colored troop history at the Cameron Art Museum.

Reenactor Joel Cook says this soldiers are discussing the Battle of Forks Road and the role of the troops in that battle.

“It’s part of the heritage of the city,” Cook said. “It’s part of the heritage of North Carolina, so, when you talk about the United States Colored Troops, I don’t think a lot of people realize how many units and how many soldiers in these units participated from the state of North Carolina.”

Cook says the 35th U.S. Colored Troop was the first U.S. colored troops unit in North Carolina. It was founded in New Bern, North Carolina in 1863.

He adds this troop was vital in the capture of Fort Fisher.

Outside of the museum, there were also demonstrations of Civil War-era soldier camping tents and camping tools.

“I don’t think it’s so much that people don’t want to know,” Cook said. “I think it’s just they don’t think to look for it, so, when we pop up, people start asking us questions and that always sparks a little bit more interest and they’re going to tell the next person and they’re going to tell the next person, so it’s a continuing change of education.”

The museum reports the museum was site of the Battle of Forks Road and many 1600 African-American soldiers who fought at Forks Road are native to the area.