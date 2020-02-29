6-year-old girl hit by pickup truck while waiting for school bus in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, NC (WSOC) — South Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating after a 6-year-old girl was hit by a pickup truck while waiting for the school bus in Lancaster County Friday morning.
The collision happened around 6:30 a.m. on Kershaw Camden Highway, near the Pleasant Hill area of Lancaster County.
Troopers said a 39-year-old woman driving a pickup truck hit Jerrnia Horne while she was waiting for the bus with her grandmother. Authorities said the child walked out into the street and was hit.
The child’s grandmother, Beatrice Mayson, said she was holding the girl’s hand when she was hit by the truck.
“We were on the sidewalk. Then, I saw the black truck coming,” Mayson said. “I tried calling her, ‘Jerrnia! Jerrnia!’ (but) I can’t hear no voice.”
EMS crews performed CPR on Jerrnia before taking her to Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte, where she is being treated for serious injuries.