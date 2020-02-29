60 years later, historical marker commemorates ‘Chapel Hill 9’

The young men from Lincoln High School, Harold Foster, 18, William Cureton, 18, John Farrington, 17, Earl Geer, 16, David Mason Jr., 17, Clarence Merritt Jr. 17, James Merritt, 16, Clyde Douglas Perry, 17, and Albert Williams, 16, were denied service and were later arrested by police.

Their demonstration would go on to inspire a decade of civil disobedience within the town.