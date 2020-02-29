60 years later, historical marker commemorates ‘Chapel Hill 9’

The young men from Lincoln High School, Harold Foster, 18, William Cureton, 18, John Farrington, 17, Earl Geer, 16, David Mason Jr., 17, Clarence Merritt Jr. 17, James Merritt, 16, Clyde Douglas Perry, 17, and Albert Williams, 16, were denied service and were later arrested by police.
Their demonstration would go on to inspire a decade of civil disobedience within the town.
On Friday afternoon, Mason, Merrit, Perry and Williams, the four who survive from the group, gathered along with community members to see the unveiling of the plaque in front of the West End Wine Bar on Franklin Street, the site of the former Colonial Drug Store.