All residents displaced after massive fire destroys southwest Charlotte apartment building

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC) — Firefighters say all residents have been displaced after a massive two-alarm fire destroyed a southwest Charlotte apartment building Saturday morning.
The fire started around 4 a.m. on Yager Creek Drive, which is off South Tryon Street near Interstate 485.
Pictures from the Charlotte Fire Department showed the third floor almost completely gone and smoke was seen billowing from the gaping holes in the roof as well as through broken windows. The blaze triggered a massive response with dozens of first responders on scene, working to put out the fire.
Officials said a firefighter and a resident were hurt, but both are expected to be OK.