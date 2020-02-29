Biden looks for first 2020 victory in South Carolina primary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Democrats’ 2020 nominating fight has turned to South Carolina for the first-in-the-South presidential primary.

Joe Biden is confident that his popularity with black voters will seal him a victory and help blunt some of front-runner Bernie Sanders’ momentum.

The primary stands as the first marker on a critical four-day stretch that will help determine whether the party rallies behind Sanders or embraces a longer and uglier slog that could carry on until the national convention.

Sanders believes he’s positioned to seize a major delegate advantage when 14 states and one U.S. territory vote on Super Tuesday.