Cape Fear Museum celebrates Women’s History Month

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The beginning of March marks the start of Women’s History Month and The Cape Fear Museum is celebrating by recognizing women’s experiences in New Hanover County.

The museum’s historian Dr. Jan Davidson spoke about famous women like tennis star Althea Gibson and not as recognizable names like Marie Galloway, one of the first African-American crossing guards in the area.

“Taken together they give us a sense of the small and large ways that women’s experiences and women’s actions have changed how our community functions,” Davidson said.

The exhibit featured items from each woman discussed like items of clothing and identification cards.

Davidson says through her studies she has found that education has made the most difference in changing women’s lives.

“At the turn of the century women started going to high school at a greater rate,” she said. “That education allows you to learn skills, critical thinking skills that you can then translate into other things. Getting a good education, regardless of what you want to do in your life, gives you so many tools to move forward.”

Davidson says even though this exhibit has ended, you can always visit the Cape Fear Museum to learn more about women’s history in New Hanover County and North Carolina.