Vanessa Bryant ‘devastated’ over report that LA county deputies shared graphic photos of crash site, lawyer says

LOS ANGELES (ABC News) — Vanessa Bryant is “devastated” over a report that deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shared graphic photos from the crash scene that killed Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant and seven others, her lawyer said in a statement.

Two public safety sources with knowledge of the events told the Los Angeles Times that the sharing of the photos, which included the crash scene and images of the victims’ remains, was a topic among first responders in the days after the crash.

In addition, one source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the allegations, said he saw one of the photos on the phone of another official in a setting that was not related to the crash, the newspaper reported.

The nine victims died on Jan. 26 after the helicopter they were in crashed into a steep hillside in Calabasas while en route to Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy.