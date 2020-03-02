Ashley boys lacrosse begins year with overtime win over Topsail

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–Neither team ever led by more than one goal throughout the game on Monday night, but it was the Ashley boys lacrosse team coming out on top in overtime against Topsail, 6-5.

The Topsail Pirates scored the first goal of the game as Nick Bedson found the back of the net just three and half minutes into the match. Ashley would respond with back to back goals from Bryce Alkins and Logan Teter.

The game was tied at two at the half, but it was the Screamin’ Eagles coming out on top for their first win on the year. Ashley will host Socastee, SC on Wednesday in Wilmington, while Topsail hits the road to take on Jacksonville.