ATMC opens new customer care center in Whiteville

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Atlantic Telephone Membership Cooperative (ATMC) announced Monday that they have opened a new customer care center in Whiteville.

It’s located at 2230 New Britton Highway behind Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation.

ATMC says the store is strategically placed to serve the company’s existing Columbus County customers and new customers in communities where it is deploying fiber optic services.

This location is a full-service ATMC center, where customers can sign up for service, pay their bill and get questions answered by a customer care representative.

The new store boasts interactive displays of ATMC services for digital cable, home security and smart home solutions. ATMC also offers wireless service and customers can shop from a full line of the latest smartphones.

“We are thankful for this partnership with BEMC and we know that having a central location from which we can serve Columbus County customers is tremendously important, especially as we grow and expand to offer service to those living in Beaverdam, Lake Waccamaw and areas of north Whiteville,” ATMC CEO Keith Holden said. “We look forward to having more of a permanent presence in Columbus County and providing the best communications services possible for our customers here.”

Store hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.