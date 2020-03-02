Boil water advisory scheduled Tuesday on Carolina Beach Road

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — CFPUA has scheduled a precautionary boil water advisory starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday for 3900 to 4500 Carolina Beach Road and 4605 Fairview Drive.

The advisory will affect approximately 250 residents in the Meridian at Fairview Park Apartments and six homes. Notification has been hand-delivered to impacted customers by CFPUA staff.

The advisory will remain in place while crews replace broken valves in the water distribution system.

Periods of low or no pressure in the water distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

When under a boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil their water for one minute, then allow it to cool prior to consumption. They also may use another water source such as bottled water.

Consumption includes drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption, and the preparation of baby formula. Customers do NOT need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing.

Before a boil water advisory is lifted, CFPUA lab staff test the water to ensure it is safe to drink.