Britt’s Donuts to open for 2020 season in early April

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The wait is almost over! Britt’s Donut Shop in Carolina Beach has announced when they will open for the 2020 season.

Pleasure Island Chamber of Commerce shared the exciting news online Monday.

The iconic donut shop will open Friday, April 3 at 4 p.m.

From then, the business will operate on a weekend schedule: Friday from 4 p.m.-10 p.m., Saturday from 8:30 a.m.-10 p.m., and Sunday from 8:30 a.m.-4 or 5 p.m. or until they run out of donuts.

Britt’s will also be open on Easter Monday.

Full-time hours will start on Memorial Day Weekend.

Britt’s, known from their homemade glazed donuts, has been open on the Carolina Beach Boardwalk since 1939.