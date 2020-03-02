Cash 5 ticket sold in NC wins $1.3 million Leap Day jackpot

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Leap Day became a lucky day for someone who bought a Carolina Cash 5 ticket at a Guilford County convenience store and won the $1.3 million jackpot in Saturday’s drawing.

The lucky winner bought the ticket at the Quick Mart on West Main Street in Jamestown. The $1 ticket matched all five numbers in the drawing, beating odds of 1 in 962,598. The winning numbers are: 11 – 17 – 18 – 34 – 39.

Cash 5 players whose ticket came from the store should check their tickets. The winner has 180 days to claim the prize.

