CFPUA to perform flushing in northern New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Starting Monday, CFPUA crews will begin an approximately two-week flushing program in Northern New Hanover County.

Flushing will be conducted in areas served by the Richardson Water Treatment Plant ahead of a scheduled filter membrane replacement.

Water distribution systems in areas including Ogden, Porters Neck, Bayshore, and North College Road will be flushed. Flushing will occur Monday through Friday between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. to limit disruptions for customers.

During flushing customers may experience low water pressure, which may last for up to several hours. Water will remain safe to drink.

CFPUA has three water systems. Find out which one serves you here.

Once flushing begins, maps of impacted areas will be posted at www.cfpua.org/728/Flushing. The page will be updated each week with maps of the impacted areas. Customers can also follow CFPUA’s Facebook and Twitter pages for updates on the schedule.

In October 2019, following higher-than-average water use during the hot and dry 2019 summer, some CFPUA customers in Northern New Hanover County reported discolored water. The discoloration was due to naturally occurring iron in the source groundwater from wells bought online to meet the high water demand. There was no health risk associated with the elevated iron levels.

Staff will soon begin the process of replacing filter membranes at the Richardson Plant. The flushing program is meant to ensure any remaining iron is cleared from the water system ahead of replacement.

Customers with questions about the flushing process can call Water Quality Foreman Wagoner Porter at (910) 367-8779.