Deputies: 24 huskies in poor health, 8 dead found in SC home

LANCASTER COUNTY, SC (WSOC) — Deputies have arrested two people after they found two dozen huskies inside a South Carolina home and eight others that were dead.
The dogs were found in a home on Highway 9, which is in the Buford area of Lancaster County.
Officials said all the dogs found alive are in poor health and are seeing a vet Saturday.
Authorities have not released the names of the people who were arrested or the charges they may be facing.
No other information has been released.