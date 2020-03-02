Deputies: 24 huskies in poor health, 8 dead found in SC home

The dogs were found in a home on Highway 9, which is in the Buford area of Lancaster County. (Photo: WSOC)

LANCASTER COUNTY, SC (WSOC) — Deputies have arrested two people after they found two dozen huskies inside a South Carolina home and eight others that were dead.

The dogs were found in a home on Highway 9, which is in the Buford area of Lancaster County.

Officials said all the dogs found alive are in poor health and are seeing a vet Saturday.

Authorities have not released the names of the people who were arrested or the charges they may be facing.

No other information has been released.

