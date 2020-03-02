Farm house goes up in flames after a pit fire might’ve caused it

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Back in the Cape Fear, in Burgaw, a fire displaced local farm owners after destroying part of their home and RV.

Now they are asking for the community’s involvement.

What started off as a small campfire for owners of the Red-Tailed Farm, ended in flames just a week ago.

“It spread so fast. That was the most unbelievable part, watching it happen,” said Owner Juliann Janies.

Janies says she thought the fire in the pit was contained.

“We believed it was going out. I jumped in the shower, and my husband and a friend ran just into town to grab some dinner. By the time I got out of the shower, evidently an ember from that fire pit had reached the R-V,” Janies said.

Destroying everything inside before it expanded to the home. It ripped through the attic, and ruined most of the roof and ceiling.

Janies says it was too late by the time she spotted it. She says the wind may have been a main factor.

“I heard what sounded like an explosion, but we believe was a top of the propane tank that was in the RV popping off,” Janies said.

The 5-year-old artisan farm mainly produces meats, eggs, and veggies, primarily selling at farmers markets in Wilmington.

Janies says she believes the upcoming months were going to be crucial for the business.

“We’re getting ready to go into our busy market season, starting in April and May. We just thought it was going to be a killer year for us, and this is just a huge setback,” Janies expressed.

She added, luckily no one was harmed.

“All the humans and animals were perfectly fine. I was able to get my three dogs, out of the house. As soon as we noticed that the house was on fire. We got them all secured, and safe,” Janies said.

Janies says the fire caused nearly $50,000 dollars worth of damages.

We’re told the farm is organizing volunteer days for anyone who is interested in helping. You can also donate by clicking here.