Fire at Charlotte airport’s control tower prompted delays

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — Authorities are investigating a weekend fire in the control tower at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The Charlotte Observer reported that the blaze occurred Saturday morning.

Airport officials said there was an equipment issue. Authorities reported no injuries. Officials did not say how much damage was caused by the blaze.

The FAA said in a statement that the fire originated in an air duct on the ninth floor. Non-essential employees were evacuated.

Air traffic controllers remained inside and “handled traffic at a reduced rate.”