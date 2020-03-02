‘Judge Judy’ will end after 25 seasons

(Daily Mail) — Judge Judy Sheindlin is changing the course of her career.

The TV personality, 77, says on Monday’s edition of Ellen that her Judge Judy show will end after its 25th season, at which time she will focus her energies on what appears to be a rebooted version of the show called Judy Justice.

‘I’ve had a 25-year-long marriage with CBS, and it’s been successful; next year will be our 25th season, silver anniversary,’ she said. ‘And CBS sort of felt, I think, they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program, because now they have 25 years of reruns; so what they decided to do was to sell a couple of years’ worth of reruns.’

‘But I’m not tired, so Judy Justice will be coming out a year later.’

Ellen asked Sheindlin what network the show would air on, to which she replied, ‘I can’t tell you yet.’

The series first debuted on syndicated TV on September 16, 1996, and has remained on the air since, making the charismatic courtroom leader the highest-paid personality on TV with an annual salary of $47 million.

