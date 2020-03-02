Move over, goat yoga. There’s a new, literary activity creating some buzz

FLAT ROCK, NC (WLOS) — Do you love curling up with a good book? How about adding a little something extra to the deal?

In celebration of National Reading Month, people visiting Carl Sandburg Home National Historic Site can read to a goat all throughout the month of March.

At the barn, you can select from a variety of the late local author’s works including the Pulitzer Prize winning Complete Poems, Abe Lincoln Grows Up (a biography for young adults), and several illustrated selections from Sandburg’s children’s series, Rootabaga Stories. Selections from Rootabaga Stories include: The Huckabuck Family, The Wedding Procession of the Ragdoll and the Broom Handle, and Never Kick a Slipper at the Moon! You can also bring your own favorite book as well.

National Reading Month was originally established to celebrate the author so many grew up reading, Dr. Seuss, and to promote reading at all age levels.

