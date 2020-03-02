New Hanover County holds election meeting ahead of Super Tuesday

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — While national races may take the spotlight during Super Tuesday, there will be state and county decisions voters will have to make, and that’s why the New Hanover County Board of Elections held a meeting Monday.

Super Tuesday determines which republican will face off against Governor Roy Cooper in the fall.

In New Hanover County, there are three county commission seats up for grabs with six democrats and nine republicans vying to appear on the ballot in November.

There are also candidates running for Senate, House of Representatives, Board of Education and more.

The New Hanover County Board of Elections approved 185 absentee ballot applications and disapproved 20 at their Monday meeting.

“If there’s a signature missing or a witness is absent or it’s not notarized, then we have no choice under the statute but to disapprove it,” says New Hanover County Board of Elections Chair Thomas Pollard.

With some local races last fall decided by only a handful of votes, those 20 could go a long way.

Pollard says they immediately sent out replacement ballots to those voters to complete again.

They also want the state board to make changes to the formatting.

“If we could eliminate one of those signatures and just have one place for the voter to sign, that would eliminate a lot of confusion,” Pollard says.

If you received something in the mail saying your absentee ballot was denied, you can mail a new one tomorrow as long as it arrives by Friday.

You can drop it off to the Board of Elections or you can vote at your local polling location.

Click here to view sample ballots for New Hanover County.