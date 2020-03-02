On Super Tuesday eve, Biden gets boost from former rivals

DALLAS (AP) — Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg are uniting behind Joe Biden’s presidential bid as the Democratic Party’s moderate wing scrambles to boost the former vice president just hours before Super Tuesday.

Klobuchar suspended her campaign and endorsed Biden on Monday, a day after Buttigieg announced his exit. They were joined by another former competitor, former Texas Rep.

Beto O’Rourke, who also backed Biden on Monday. Buttigieg says Biden will be a president “who will draw out what’s best in each of us.” The urgency of the moment reflected deep concerns from the Democratic establishment that Bernie Sanders was positioned to seize a significant delegate lead when 14 states vote Tuesday.