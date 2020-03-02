Phillips picks up another CAA Rookie of the Week honor

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)–Freshman point guard Shykeim Phillips of UNCW has been selected the Colonial Athletic Association’s Men’s Basketball Rookie of the Week for the third time.

The Winterville, N.C., product averaged 16.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists last week as the Seahawks split games at Trask Coliseum with Drexel and Delaware. The Seahawks skipped past Drexel, 76-65, last Thursday before falling to Delaware, 82-65, on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

“Shykeim has really taken command of his position and is really learning how to be the consummate point guard,” said Rob Burke , UNCW’s interim head coach. “Without foul trouble on Thursday, he would have had a bigger game due to the pace of the game.

“On Saturday, in my opinion, he went against the best point guard in the league in Kevin Anderson. After watching film, I feel good where we’re at and where we can develop Shykeim in the future.”

A graduate of South Central High School, Phillips converted 12-of-22 field goals for 54.5 percent and 8-of-9 free throws for 88.9 percent in the two contests. He led the team with a career-high 20 points and added three rebounds and two assists against the Dragons and collected 12 points, six rebounds and six assists vs. the Blue Hens.

Related Article: NCAA committee proposes moving 3s to international line

The Seahawks, 10-21 overall and 5-13 in CAA play during the regular season, are the No. 9 seed and open the 2020 Hercules Tires CAA Men’s Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 7, with a 4 p.m. matchup against No. 8 Drexel.