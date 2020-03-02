Services honor life of fallen South Carolina deputy

SUMTER, SC (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in South Carolina who died in the line of duty has been laid to rest.

News outlets report funeral services for 36-year-old Sumter County Deputy Cpl. Andrew Gillette were held Sunday.

Gillette was shot and killed last Tuesday while serving an eviction notice. Other deputies returned fire, killing the gunman.

Gillette leaves behind a wife and a child. He had been with the sheriff’s office since 2013. He also served 12 years in the U.S. Air Force.

Hundreds of people attended the memorial service at the Sumter County Civic Center. Gillette was buried with military honors.