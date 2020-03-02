Trump keeps to routine with North Carolina rally on primary eve

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — President Donald Trump is keeping to his recent routine of rallying in states on the eve of their presidential primary votes by coming to North Carolina.

Thousands are expected in Charlotte on Monday night to hear Trump, who is on the GOP primary ballot in North Carolina and other Super Tuesday states.

Trump held gatherings the day before the New Hampshire primaries, the Nevada Democratic caucus and the South Carolina Democratic primary in each state.

Tuesday’s North Carolina primaries also feature dozens of contested statewide, congressional and legislative races in addition to the Democratic and Republican presidential competitions.