Trump lobs fresh barbs at Dems, rallies GOP faithful in NC

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — President Donald Trump gloated about the stock market comeback and fired off sharp critiques at the thinning Democratic presidential field during a rally Monday in North Carolina.

Trump was revving up his supporters on the eve of Super Tuesday’s big round of primaries. He was in high spirits after the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared nearly 1,300 points Monday as stocks clawed back from a seven-day rout.

He made fun of Joe Biden’s verbal gaffes, and while he noted the “enthusiasm” of Bernie Sanders’ supporters, he insisted it is “much less than we have.”