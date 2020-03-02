Two sisters meet for first time after nearly 60 years apart

- Advertisement -

Gail Bonefant has been waiting for this day for decades. She knew her mother had given up a baby for adoption, but she never had any luck finding her sister.

“Back then, we didn’t have the technology and such that we do today, so we weren’t able to find her,” said Bonefant.

That was true until this January when she got a message from her sister Carolyn Conery, who lives in Boston.