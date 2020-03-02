UNCW Men’s Basketball to open CAA tournament against Drexel

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–The calendar has flipped to March and it’s time to bring on the madness. The UNCW Men’s Basketball team is the No.9 seed in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament as they look for their 7th CAA tournament title this weekend.

For the second straight season the Seahawks will play on the first day of the tournament. Last year, UNCW made it to the quarterfinals before falling to Northeastern.

- Advertisement -

The Seahawks will see a familiar face in round one. They will take on the No.8 seed Drexel, just last week UNCW beat the Dragons 76-65 in Trask Coliseum to split the season series.

Hofstra the CAA regular season champs are the No.1 overall seed. The Pride will play the winner of the UNCW/Drexel on Sunday.

Tip-off between the Seahawks and Dragons is set for 4:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. You can find the complete bracket for the 2020 CAA Men’s Basketball tournament by visiting the CAA website.