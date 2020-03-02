Utah 6th grader says she wasn’t allowed to say ‘no’ at a dance

SALT LAKE CITY (WKRC) — A Utah mom said it’s “unacceptable” that her 11-year-old daughter wasn’t allowed to say ‘no’ when asked to dance.

During a Valentine’s Day dance, 11-year-old Azlyn Hobson, told our media partners at The Salt Lake Tribune, a boy who makes her feel uncomfortable asked her to dance.

She said no, but then she said Rich Middle School Principal Kip Motta, came over.

“He was like, ‘You guys go dance. There’s no saying ‘no’ in here,’” Azlyn said.

So, Azlyn said she had to dance with the boy.

“I just didn’t like it at all,” Azlyn said. “When they finally said it was done, I was like, ‘Yes!'”

Azlyn’s mom, Alicia, posted on Facebook after hearing what happened.

“The point is that this kid makes my daughter feel uncomfortable. She should not have to stand close to him with his hands on her if she doesn’t want to. She has the right to say no to anyone for any reason or no reason. Her body is her body and if she doesn’t want to dance with someone, that’s her prerogative,” she said on Facebook.

