Who’s going to fix it? Road causing headaches for drivers

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) — In Brunswick County, potholes could cost some Belville residents a pretty penny at the autoshop, if they don’t get a road fixed.

Potholes are drivers worst nightmares. They can lead to expensive road repairs, cause wear and tear on your car, and make for a bumpy ride. Shelby McCallister is asking for help in fixing up some on Poole Road.

- Advertisement -

“Recently my dog got sick, so I was up and down that road a lot and that’s when I really noticed it’s a problem,” McCallister said.

She needed to take her sick dog, Dakota, to the animal shelter and found herself dodging potholes.

“I don’t like having to pay chicken with cars, when I’m trying to go around the big potholes, and there is one great big one right in front of the business that does the porch conversions,” McCallister said. “Now there is a smaller one developing where you can turn left up to the left.”

Related Article: Public meeting tonight regarding Carolina Bays Pkwy extension into NC

The road is located near the Waterford Village Shopping Mall and gives direct access to businesses like Cape Fear Seafood Company and the Capeside Animal Shelter.

WWAY reached out to the town and they said Poole Road is located in town limits, but not managed by the state or the town. They say it is privately owned, so the town referred WWAY to a company. That company said the road owner no longer worked there. They provided a direct contact, but WWAY has not heard back as of Monday afternoon.

Only this owner can fix the road.

“It’s not super busy, but, when you are on the side of the road and someone is coming at you, it’s a problem,” McCallister said. “It’s been there a good 6 or 8 months.”

McCallister says the holes are deep enough to tear up her car and her truck. She warns any drivers navigating around this area.

“You [can] destroy the bottom of your car,” McCallister. “The one near the porch conversion is huge. The other one you might tear up your rim, but that one you are going to really bottom your car out in that one.”

The town confirms this is not the first complaint.

NCDOT offers an easy to use website to report potholes on state roads here.