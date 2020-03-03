Biden grabs Super Tuesday wins in Virginia, North Carolina

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden has opened Super Tuesday with victories in Virginia and North Carolina, kicking off the most pivotal night of the Democratic presidential primary race on a high note.

Bernie Sanders also grabbed an early home-state win in Vermont. Voting was still going on Tuesday in the two biggest prizes of the night, Texas and California. Virginia was a lift for Biden after Sanders and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg heavily contested it over the past week.

- Advertisement -

A once-jumbled primary was becoming an increasingly well-defined battle between Sanders and Biden after several former rivals endorsed the former vice president on Monday. The billionaire Bloomberg is a wild card.