Community asks for reinstatement of former NHHS baseball coach

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — More than 100 came to the New Hanover County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday night. Many of them wearing orange in support of the former baseball coach at New Hanover High School.

Richard Foy submitted his resignation to the Board of Education last week following charges of assault on a female after an incident allegedly occurred on campus.

The sea of orange was made up of parents, current and former baseball players, and staff members of NHHS all speaking in support of Richard Foy.

One mother of a former baseball player says they are hoping the board will not accept the resignation.

“We’re counting on them to give Richard Foy a chance,” Pierrette Cortner said. “We just want to see him back in the classroom and we want to see him back on the field. That’s really where he belongs.”

During the public comment portion of the meeting, 10 people shared personal stories and connections with Foy.

Specifically, one former baseball player became emotional during his comment. Through tears, the baseball alumni said he would do anything for his former coach.

“I would take a bullet for that man,” Jac Croom said. “And I promise you, he would never to anything to hurt anyone.”

Although many showed support for Foy, one mother stood against the former coach.

“We have had a coach choke a student,” Natasha Longo said. To which someone in the crowd replied, “It’s not true.”

“And yet here we are again with a sea of orange behind me in support of this person,” Longo said. “But yet when children are sexually assaulted and the board allows this to continue no one can show up in red.”

After nearly two hours in closed session, Superintendent Del Burns announced Richard Foy is still employed with New Hanover County Schools. His current employment status is suspended without pay throughout the 2019-2020 school year.

The board also says Foy is in agreement with this.