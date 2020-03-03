Coronovirus concerns cause UNCW to cancel European study abroad programs

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Fears over coronavirus are impacting a study abroad program at UNCW.

According to a university email sent to students, out of an abundance of caution, UNCW has decided to cancel all study abroad programs that were scheduled to take place in Europe over spring break.

59 students had planned to study abroad for spring break.

UNCW said while the news might be disappointing for students, they are putting health and safety, and that of our community, above all else.

This was a decision made based not just on current conditions in Europe, but on the long-term impact of the possible spread of the coronavirus, UNCW said.

UNCW said it’s uncertain to know which regions could become affected during planned travel dates, which would make a return, and possible quarantine upon returning, very complicated.

Non-tuition program fees will be fully refunded.