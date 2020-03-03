Crash involving garbage truck on Snow’s Cut Bridge causes delays

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Drivers are facing some traffic delays near the Snow’s Cut Bridge because of a crash involving a garbage truck Tuesday morning.

According to New Hanover County dispatch, the call came in around 6:40 a.m. about a crash involving a garbage truck.

Dispatch said both lanes coming out of Carolina Beach could be blocked. One lane north and south bound open as of 7:20 a.m. You can see the truck block both lanes in a picture sent to us by a viewer this morning.

It is unknown if there are any injuries. There are multiple units on scene.