Deputies search for killer after man fatally shot in Elizabethtown

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot to death Monday evening in Elizabethtown.
The sheriff’s office said Bladen County 911 received a call around 7:20 p.m. about someone being shot on Blue Moon Drive in Elizabethtown.
Deputies responded and found 31-year-old Ricky Franklin Mintz shot.
Mintz was transported to Cape Fear Valley-Bladen County Hospital, but later died.
No one has been arrested in connection to the murder.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 874-5238.