Deputies search for killer after man fatally shot in Elizabethtown

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot to death Monday evening in Elizabethtown.

The sheriff’s office said Bladen County 911 received a call around 7:20 p.m. about someone being shot on Blue Moon Drive in Elizabethtown.

- Advertisement -

Deputies responded and found 31-year-old Ricky Franklin Mintz shot.

Mintz was transported to Cape Fear Valley-Bladen County Hospital, but later died.

No one has been arrested in connection to the murder.

Related Article: Man dressed as woman sought in Fayetteville bank robbery

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 874-5238.