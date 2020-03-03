Tornado hits downtown Nashville, at least 8 die in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) — Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, killing at least eight people.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency confirmed the preliminary death toll as first responders search the wreckage.

- Advertisement -

One twister hit downtown Nashville, collapsing about 40 buildings around the city.

One was a concert venue that had just held an event for presidential candidate Bernie Sanders ahead of Super Tuesday voting.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper and the sheriffs of Putnam and Benton counties reported the fatalities across a landscape littered with blown-down buildings, snapped power lines and huge broken trees.