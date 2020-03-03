Governor, US Senate, House seats nominations fill NC ballots

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina primary voters are deciding which Democrat they believe could unseat Sen. Thom Tillis and whether the current GOP lieutenant governor is best suited to oust Gov. Roy Cooper in the fall.

Tuesday’s primary results should set the fall election lineups for seats currently held by Cooper and Tillis, who both had their own primaries.

Tillis’ Democratic rival will be one of five seeking their party’s nomination, with Cal Cunningham and Erica Smith the leading candidates.

Dan Forest and Holly Grange are seeking the GOP gubernatorial nomination.

Voters also will winnow the fields for three congressional seats for which Republican incumbents aren’t seeking reelection.