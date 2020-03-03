Hoggard sees season end at the hands of Lumberton

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–The Hoggard boys basketball team held the six point lead at half Tuesday night, but Lumberton would outscore the Vikings by 16 in the second half to pull out the 68-58 win in the 4th round of the NCHSAA state playoffs.

Lumberton senior Jordan McNeill led the Pirates offensively in the win finishing with 19 points, while Hoggard junior Brady Rankin finished with a game-high 22 points.

The turning point in the game came with 7:00 minutes left to go in the 4th quarter. Lumberton held the two point lead and went a (9-1) run to put this one out of reach for Hoggard.

Lumberton will now advance to take on Pinecrest in the Class 4A East Regional Finals on Saturday. The Hoggard Vikings end their season with a (23-7) record.